Global Warming is Becoming Less Invisible

It’s no secret that the earth has gotten warmer. According to an article published in National Geographic, the most recent decade was “the hottest decade since record-keeping began 140 years ago.”

And 2019 was deemed the second-hottest year on record according to NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The recent findings from NASA bring me back to that 2004 film “The Day After Tomorrow” directed by Roland Emmerich where the world was suffering dramatic climate effects.

Even though in the film the weather patterns were a very large dramatization of what could happen, it still made a statement about the state of the globe back in 2004. Something that is becoming more real today.

The recent Australian bush fires burned thousands of acres of land. They wreaked havoc on the Australian wildlife and alarmed the globe. People from all over the world were concerned and soon after, funds were raised to help fight the wildfires.

Some of these fires are still burning today, and many experts suggest that in 2020 we could do better and begin to start on the right foot with a new decade.

What matters the most in this case for people to do better, is to have the education and know what their eco-footprint is.

Using less water, and reducing waste is just one of many things we can do to better the recent onslaught of natural disasters. As a matter of fact, even the food that we eat can influence the amount of damage we are causing to the Earth’s atmosphere.

Some of the most impactful natural disasters in recent years are likely a result of our neglect to stop burning fossil fuels and emitting greenhouse gasses in our atmosphere.

The realization of the globe’s climate-change is becoming more visible to the naysayers and non-believers. We are starting to see the likely consequences that will arise from our collective eco-footprint.

It is important to start realizing this and to begin to try and educate others and make subtle changes and hope that the rest of the world will catch on and do something before it becomes too late.