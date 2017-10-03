The student news site of Skyline College.

National Taco Day

Maria Del Castillo Schmidhuber, TSV Staff WriterOctober 3, 2017 • 78 viewsLeave a Comment

Not many people know that national Taco Day is Oct. 4, but many have heard the term taco Tuesday. For those who enjoy taking a bite into a great taco, we have marked places on the map that we enjoy.

With all the options we have in Mission St., we would be doing ourselves an injustice if we did not go out and try the various options . A hunt to find the best taco took place in the city as our small group made it their mission to go out and find the best taco.

The mission was our ultimate destination for finding great taquerias. This hunt changed a few perspectives about where are the best tacos.

National Taco Day