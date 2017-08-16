The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Focal Point, Movies, Reviews, Showcase

“Dunkirk”: A refreshing take on an old tale

Maria Del Castillo Schmidhuber, TSV Staff WriterAugust 16, 2017 • 238 viewsLeave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Dunkirk is a refreshing film that hosts a cast portraying the different types of people that go into war as opposed to the Average Joe film.

Dunkirk, a war film directed by Christopher Nolan that gives us a closer look of what English and French soldiers had to endure during World War II in Dunkirk, France. It gives us a glimpse of how these soldiers suffered through the sea, air and land to get home due to German airplanes sinking their ships.

You will also be witness of the big hearts of civilians who become the heroes for these soldiers as they risk their life to get as many back home safely.

It is not your typical action film, but watching it will give you another perspective of war itself.
The movie portrays the fear soldiers have of returning to the war zone as one of their only options as opposed to just getting to a safe place. Viewers get an example of their desperation when a soldier accidently kills a young man who was trying to help.

The casting of Fionn Whitehead as Tommy portrays a character who is overwhelmed due to being trapped in Dunkirk with what seems like no way out. Tommy also represents soldiers who are often overlooked in war films. The soldiers that will try to find any way to leave war.

In contrast, Tom Hardy as Ferrier represents a character who soldiers can rally behind until the very end of his life and freedom to give others a chance for hope and a way back home.

Due to the minimum dialogue, this film has a different type of intensity for the viewers. You must pay closer attention throughout the film, as it does not have a specific main character and a different order to the events that happen.  Despite having, minimum backstories there are characters that you gravitates towards.

This film is “now the second highest grossing film of the year in the UK, having earned a better than expected $58.1 million” as of Aug. 16, according to IMDB online database. It also has a high 93% rating in rotten tomatoes. So definitely go watch it when you get some time this weekend, as you will not be disappointed.

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Focal Point

Millennials are killing everything
Millennials are killing everything
Denise Benavides facilitates dialogue about real world issues in the classroom

Denise Benavides believes poetry is about creating human connections in order to empower marginalized identities. When Benavides performs her poems...

Kendrick Lamar’s fans left feeling like “DAMN.” after album release
Kendrick Lamar’s fans left feeling like “DAMN.” after album release
There is no art without “eARTh”
There is no art without “eARTh”
Beat Cop: an interesting 1980s point and click
Beat Cop: an interesting 1980s point and click

Other stories filed under Movies

Souls leave the body of Ghost in the Shell audience
Souls leave the body of Ghost in the Shell audience
The horror of Get Out is non-fictional
The horror of Get Out is non-fictional
“Fifty Shades” of inaccuracy
“Fifty Shades” of inaccuracy
“Slow-den”
“Slow-den”
A must watch if you can ‘bear’ the necessities
A must watch if you can ‘bear’ the necessities
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • “Dunkirk”: A refreshing take on an old tale

    Online Exclusive

    Welcome back Skyline

  • “Dunkirk”: A refreshing take on an old tale

    Features

    Millennials are killing everything

  • “Dunkirk”: A refreshing take on an old tale

    Breaking news

    New campus technology implemented for lectures to be recorded and available online

  • “Dunkirk”: A refreshing take on an old tale

    Campus News

    Sustainability is the answer to social justice issues

  • “Dunkirk”: A refreshing take on an old tale

    Arts

    There is no art without “eARTh”

  • “Dunkirk”: A refreshing take on an old tale

    Focal Point

    Beat Cop: an interesting 1980s point and click

  • “Dunkirk”: A refreshing take on an old tale

    Multimedia

    Environmental club showcases sustainability at Skyline College

  • “Dunkirk”: A refreshing take on an old tale

    Artistic license

    Awkward encounter

  • “Dunkirk”: A refreshing take on an old tale

    Features

    Skyline’s inaugural “Human Library” provides a blanket safe space

  • “Dunkirk”: A refreshing take on an old tale

    Editorial

    P.E. classes aren’t going to help me in the future

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
“Dunkirk”: A refreshing take on an old tale