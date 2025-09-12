Grades shouldn’t affect your financial aid

That good old financial aid, its purpose is to give you money to help you with your college studies. From my own experience, financial aid has helped with new school supplies, transportation, and motivation to continue working hard in school. Everything seems easy when you receive financial aid, which provides the feeling that you can coast through college with it. However, there is always a catch and financial aid is no different. Financial aid is supposed to help us, but our grades shouldn’t affect our financial aid status.

Even though some people try to take advantage of financial aid to not put any effort in school, most people are different, which the people who work in financial aid need to understand. School is important, especially college because you get a lot of great opportunities to explore creative things; however, that doesn’t mean that all of our focus should be on school because we are human beings who love exploring other things in life. For example, finding balance working in a place we don’t like and having to deal with problems at our job takes extra energy, whether it’s with the people we work with or the customers who don’t make it easier. We also have to deal with things like anxiety, depression, which is very serious, and even fatigue in our body which few can understand. I know someone who has a low grade point average (GPA) who hasn’t had it easy but still puts in the effort and is a good example of not having life easy because of personal challenges.

There’s a reason why students fall behind in school and it’s not because they don’t care. The reality we often deal with is people who don’t care about us or our inner thoughts that affect us. People go through a lot and feel empty for not having something which is understandable. We also deal with family problems and sometimes we have no one to talk to which adds to that feeling of emptiness.

Additionally, there are also people who have two jobs or who have no place to stay. Help from financial aid, regardless of their grades, would show those struggling that the effort matters.

As someone who has dealt with it, personal matters such as depression take up a lot of time. So, please for the people who work at financial aid, please never take the money away from people who you never know what they are going through. We all have lives more than just school and we are worthy of something. Even if we never can get that good GPA you love. We still care about our future so please don’t be one of those people who criticizes someone for not doing good in school.