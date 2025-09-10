SMCCCD should make free college permanent

The Skyline View editorial has no byline because it is the voice of TSV’s editorial staff.

One of the most common factors as to why students attend Skyline College or any other community college is its affordability. Current tuition costs have been rising for decades, and for some students it feels like a risky decision to directly go to a 4-year university out of high school. It wasn’t always this way; before 1970, all public universities in California were free for in-state residents. This concept may seem foreign to Americans today, but at one point, it didn’t cost an arm and two legs to get into the college of your choice. Knowing this proves that making the San Mateo County Community College District (SMCCCD) permanently free isn’t impossible and should be a priority for the district.

When the University of California (UC) system was introduced in 1868, it was intended to be free and affordable. According to the University of California Board of Regents’ (the administrative body which sets policy for the UC system) its mission statement upon founding was, “…admission and tuition shall be free to all residents of the state.”

Fast forward decades later and we’re now sinking in a student debt crisis. According to the US Department of Education, 42.7 million people collectively owe more than $1.6 trillion in student debt as of April 2025. This is an unimaginable amount of money that will only increase if we continue to stay on this same course.

For many working class Americans, the ever-increasing tuition across this country’s universities has created a massive barrier for their future. Having a college education is now essential for getting any decent-paying job. With mass-layoffs and an ever-competitive labor market right now, it seems contradictory to force students to pay thousands of dollars for an education, especially given the roots of said system.

For the past few years, SMCCCD has been providing a free college program for residents in San Mateo County using local funds to cover costs. According to a press release sent out by SMCCCD, the district has seen a “24% increase linked to the implementation of the District’s Free Community College initiative,” in 2023. The free college program proves that when a state invests in its education and communities, that everyone succeeds.

Recently, the district was ranked within California’s top 10 learning institutions for return on investment. It’s inarguable that the accessibility and affordability of the district’s Free College program has allowed it to attract many smart minds who otherwise would’ve felt overwhelmed by the expensive barrier of higher education. Additionally, Skyline hosts a large community of international students and a permanent Free College program would likely attract more international students to Skyline.

The success of the Free College program for SMCCCD has proven that free college isn’t impossible and as of now, the district is lobbying for legislation, which if passed next year would make the Free College program permanent in the district. Hopefully if this happens, other community college districts in the country will pass similar initiatives, lowering the barrier toward people being able to get a higher education.