It is the damn phones: phone and social media addiction

Smartphones have been a part of most of Generation Z’s lives for a long time, and have been both our downfall and greatest asset. They have become integral to any adult’s life and even to school today. We are required to keep a smartphone on us at all times because of the access it gives us to all parts of our lives. However, this has come to the detriment of our social, mental, and physical well-being. Though smartphones have made our lives more efficient, the complications that come with having a smartphone on us 24/7 have made me not want one anymore.

I cannot deny the amazing access to information and media at any time that my generation has been given. Any question I might have, or song I feel like listening to, can happen in less than five seconds; but it has taken away the ability to keep our thoughts going and engage in critical thinking. I have caught myself seeing something on the internet and immediately turning to what others think about the situation instead of sitting and understanding the information. We rely too heavily on the opinions of others to form our own. Though I love the fact that we can see a multitude of other perspectives different from our own, the internet — and specifically social media — has made it so that, rather than having individual thoughts, we just like the opinions of others seen in the comment section.

At the same time, I believe that we can empathize with perspectives different from our own better than other generations. However, it does not negate the fact that we rely so heavily on the opinions of a group rather than our own. I also believe that this is part of the reason cancel culture is so prevalent.

The effect social media has had on this generation’s social behavior is a mixed bag. Though we can reach a multitude of people both close and far, we have developed a false reality of closeness that has replaced real interactions. The overstimulation we get from social media and knowing too much about everyone makes us more prone to spend time alone: you do not feel alone if you can see what everyone is doing through a screen.

The ability to easily fall into specific niches of the internet can be good and bad, but the growth of dangerous groups has made me more worried for our generation than anything. The popularization of far-right conservative groups that promote misogynist, racist, and homophobic ideals stems from the loneliness we feel as a generation; letting dark thoughts and ideas we see have tangible repercussions that can end in violence. The algorithm is set up to keep us scrolling, and it can promote incredibly toxic and worrying concepts to unknowing people.

Though it feels as though nothing will get better, developing the willpower to walk away is the first step. Changing the habit of picking up your phone when a lull occurs will vastly help the peace in your brain. I have been trying to limit my time by redirecting myself to another task to keep my hands busy; though I have been less successful than I care to admit. It is all a slow process, but I truly believe being more intentional with where we spend our time, and making sure it is not our phone, will help us be more productive and aware of the real world we are living in.

Our parents were right: it is that damn phone.