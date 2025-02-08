California’s immigrant protests show the strength of a targeted community

Immigrant protests have risen across California in response to the Trump administration and its attempts to crack down on illegal immigration in the United States.

Cities in the Bay Area such as Oakland and San Jose have hosted multiple immigrant protests that have united hundreds of people to stand up against the Trump administration.

While these protests have fought for the rights of all undocumented immigrants, one of the most represented immigrant cultures rallying together has been Latin culture.

As a Mexican American, I grew up hearing stories of crossing the border, being separated from siblings, and starting a new life in the U.S. with almost nothing. For me, these stories represented the courage and strength of Latin culture in the U.S.

However, these stories have been undermined by the Trump administration, through actions such as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids and efforts to end birthright citizenship in the U.S.

The illegal immigrant family members who sacrificed so much to start their lives in the U.S. are now being targeted just for living in this country.

My question is for what purpose? Trump’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration in the U.S. often stems from his belief that undocumented immigrants are criminals coming into this country.

In reality, Latinos are arguably the backbone of the nation’s economy, as approximately 75% of farmworkers in the U.S. are Latino migrants, and about 50% of hired farmworkers lack legal authorization to work in the country, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Statistics such as these represent how underappreciated undocumented Latinos are in the U.S. Latino communities contribute significantly to the U.S. economy, yet government forces like ICE target them as if they threaten national stability and peace.

The Trump administration has now instilled fear into Latin communities across the nation and have been the major influence for the rise of protests in California.

A community that has felt this fear since the Trump administration has been the undocumented immigrant community at Skyline.

Paralegal student Arthur Veloso, who attends campus every day and works at the Undocumented Community Center, said he has seen immigrant students stop speaking their native languages and even stop coming to campus altogether.

“I’m not sure if [immigrant students] are not coming because they are not feeling safe, or if they are not coming because of fear,” Veloso said. “I think they are just scared.”

The Trump administration’s targeting of undocumented immigrants has attacked one of the most hardworking communities in this country and now they are afraid to show their work ethic.

With all this negativity, one positive has been that these policies have brought out the voices of immigrants in the country, especially in California, as the protests have represented their strength.

As undocumented immigrants continue to face a U.S. government that shows little support or appreciation for their culture, my message is that it is the responsibility of documented citizens to help stand up and support a community that has pushed this country forward now and throughout this country’s history.

