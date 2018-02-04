The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Columns, Opinions, The View From Here

Diary of a Mudblood

Adreana Estigoy, TSV Editor in ChiefFebruary 4, 2018 • 26 viewsLeave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Mudblood is a highly derogatory term for a Muggle-born wizard or witch; that is, individuals with no wizarding relatives. – Harry Potter Wiki

Out of the whole Harry Potter series, I identify with Hermione most because of who she was: not the booksmart hopeful that some saw her as, but as the misunderstood girl that people kept labeling over-and-over again, much to her own dismay. She was just a young wizard, who perceived herself as such but people kept pointing out to her, “You’re a filthy little Mudblood.”

Identity means a lot these days. Former President Obama’s campaign was ruled by race, championed by skin-color. And now with a immigration conflict on everyone’s minds, race seems to be all that we can focus on.

It’s not just immigrants, past and present, that are receiving the brunt of discrimination, who have become victims of misunderstanding. We’ve begun to talk about issues among communities like colorism. As we try to bring more visibility to media, other problems arise. Such as some arguing about whether it is kosher to cast a partially African-American actress, Yara Shahidi as the main protagonist in the new show, Grown-ish which follows Zoey Johnson through her trials and tribulations of being in college and dealing with the real world.

One woman on Twitter said that she wasn’t interested in watching because the main character in the show in question and shows like that were only cast if they seem “racially ambiguous.”

“My goal is not to be the face black girls….I shouldn’t be the ‘accessible’ version of a black girl,” Shahidi said in an interview with Glamour magazine. “That doesn’t allow people to fully appreciate their heritage. I’m half black, half Iranian, and I’ve never seen a half-black, half-Iranian description of a character in a script ever. There’s more to do.”

Often, people want to make you choose one race over the other, or be a representation for a whole race of people. Only recently were people able to choose more than one box for race on simple census forms. It is easy for people to put others in box, and stay there because it is comfortable. But what I’ve learned from my own experiences is that identity is what you make of it, not other people. Only you can define you. If anything, I’m glad that these discussions are taking place, even if the practices in public discourse aren’t always entirely successful. Through probing of our own personal beliefs and laying and comparing with the paper-doll versions of what society gives us, we can start to piece together a whole, better understanding of our identities and come to the understanding that it really doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Columns

Hail and farewell

As the Fall semester comes to an end we say goodbye to students who are leaving us: whether they are transferring, graduating or just moving on for wh...

Hide your kids, hide your wife

“Hide yo kids, hide yo wife, and hide yo husband cause they raping everybody out here.” Never has a meme been more relevant. This meme is ti...

“A Lot More Important Problems Than Sri Lanka”

Hollywood glamorizes violence as appealing in its’ rage and aggression. Everyone’s certainly heard the phrase, “red-blooded maleR...

Same sh*t different day

Sexual assault is the Jack-in-the-Box of the world. It happens, then goes away only to be repeated on another day, another street, and by another pers...

“These violent delights have violent ends”

The wild, wild west is back, and it’s not a good thing. Unlike in “Westworld”, the popular HBO show that takes place in a Western setting, it ha...

Other stories filed under Opinions

The Marvel Cinematic Universe needs more diversity
The Marvel Cinematic Universe needs more diversity
Unpopular opinions best kept to yourselves
Unpopular opinions best kept to yourselves
Two types of people
Two types of people
Editorial: Higher education under attack with new legislation
Editorial: Higher education under attack with new legislation
Hail and farewell

As the Fall semester comes to an end we say goodbye to students who are leaving us: whether they are transferring, graduating or just moving on for wh...

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Diary of a Mudblood