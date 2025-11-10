MSU will host annual Burmese Festival of Lights

The Myanmar Student Union (MSU) will be hosting the Tazaungdaing: Burmese Festival of Lights in the Fireside dining room of Building 6 on Wednesday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Martin Tun, a Skyline student who is a part of the MSU, said the cultural significance of the festival.

“Tazaungdaing is a Burmese traditional festival of lights that happens annually,” Tun said. “Families and friends gather to pay respect to the elders, make merits by making donations to the community, and light lanterns as a symbol of hope, wisdom, and the triumph of light over darkness.”

​The MSU is striving to share the culture of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma) with Skyline and also provide a community for students from Myanmar at the school.

​“Especially for Burmese immigrant students who are thousands of miles away from home, this event will help greatly in connecting with our cultures and roots,” Tun said.

​Tun also mentioned that the military dictatorship in Burma adds another layer of importance to the festival at school this year. In response to this, the MSU will aim to spread awareness and fundraise for refugees in Burma.

​“While people back home currently cannot gather and have festivities under the military dictatorship, it is more important for us to remember our cultures and also educate the people overseas about the true conditions of the oppressed people under military dictatorship,” Tun said.

​Tun reflected on the success of the festival last year from the array of activities organized and donations collected for refugees in Burma.

​“With the participation of the Skyline community, we fundraised nearly $1,000 for the internally displaced people in Burma last year,” Tun said. “We had carnival games, Burmese traditional food, cultural performances, and live music. We will bring back all of those and even more this year.”