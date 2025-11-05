Skyline hosts ‘How to Get Work Experience’ workshop

Skyline College’s Workplace Experience Education is partnering with Career Services to support its students and community members as they prepare for today’s competitive job market by hosting a “How to Get Work Experience” workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 5 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.in Building 6, in room 206 , where attendees will learn best practices for getting a job and the resources available on campus to help them gain valuable work experience.

The upcoming workshop will provide attendees with a variety of ways to build work experience, including job shadowing, collaborating with community members, joining hackathons, and participating in academic projects. Attendees will also learn what types of experience employers value most and how Skyline can help them find career interests, review resumes, and navigate job applications.

Skyline offers a Work Experience Education program where students who are working or volunteering are able to earn academic credit for that work if they are enrolled in a Work Experience Education course. One of these courses, WORK 670, is a general course led by Professor Hayley Leventhal, Work Experience Education Faculty and Coordinator, who is also hosting the upcoming workshop. Skyline also offers three additional courses that are discipline-specific in business, automotive, and paralegal.

“The course provides students with an opportunity to learn more about themselves, the job market, and how these 2 fit together,” Leventhal said.

Story continues below advertisement

Students have the opportunity to earn up to six credits per semester in the program, where these credits count as electives, are CSU transferable, and count towards certificate programs. Skyline student Elyse Flynn, who is currently pursuing her veterinary technician program, shared how beneficial the course has been for her.

“The course provides students with tons of resources,” Flynn said. “It gives students the chance to set and work towards goals with the professor. It’s an interactive course that lets you talk about and enhance your work experience with your classmates and professor.”

Professor Leventhal works closely with students and focuses on the term “workplace experience education,” encouraging students to treat every job or volunteer role as a learning opportunity. She offers advice on how to get the most out of each experience.

“Networking is the most effective tool that any job seeker has,” Leventhal said. “Utilize your network — classmates, faculty, family, friends, Skyline alumni, and people you meet at local industry events. With online tools like Zoom, networking is more accessible than ever.”

The “How to Get Work Experience” workshop is open to all Skyline students — no prior experience required.