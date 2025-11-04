The student news site of Skyline College.

Former SMCCCD Chancellor Ron Galatolo’s trial begins

Justin Kapsas, News EditorNovember 4, 2025
Courtesy of the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office

Former San Mateo County Community College District (SMCCCD) Chancellor Ron Galatolo’s trial began on Wednesday, Oct. 29 at the San Mateo Superior Court.

Galatolo, 60, who was chancellor of the district from 2001-2021, was charged with over 20 felony counts for secretly taking bribes from contractors in exchange for allowing them to perform construction within the district, among other things. He pleaded not guilty and paid a $150,000 bail to be set free until his trial.

Prosecutors allege Galatolo received many gifts from favored contractors, such as tickets to sporting events and overseas trips, and then failed to list them on his Form 700. He also allegedly failed to list the proper purchase price for high-end and classic cars he purchased while chancellor.

In August of 2019, after a whistleblower alerted the San Mateo County District Attorney’s office of public corruption within the high rankings of the school district’s leadership, Galatolo resigned from his duties and was deemed chancellor emeritus from 2019-2021. In 2021, the district fired Galatolo, and in April of 2022, he was arrested at SFO airport on his way back from an overseas trip. 

Galatolo’s co-conspirator, former Vice Chancellor of Facilities Jose Nuñez, was also charged with multiple felony counts for use of school funds for political purposes in December of 2021. In 2022, he pled guilty to two felony counts of use of school funds for political purposes. He is also expected to testify in the Galatolo trial.

The trial is expected to last until January 2026, and will be overseen by San Mateo County Superior Court Trial Judge Leland Davis III.

