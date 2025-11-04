District files for impasse with AFT1493

The San Mateo County Community College District (SMCCCD) announced that they have filed for impasse with AFT1493 in a press release sent out on Friday, Oct. 31, due to the parties not being able to come to an agreement regarding the percentage of pay raise faculty should receive over the next three years.

The district had filed for impasse on Friday, Oct. 24. In the district press release, SMCCCD Chancellor Melissa Moreno said the district still cares deeply about its faculty, and a third party mediator could be what the parties need to come to an agreement.

“SMCCCD deeply values our faculty and their integral role in the classroom, fostering student success,” Moreno said. “We remain optimistic that, with the help of a third-party mediator, we will reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

The district and AFT1493 have had over 20 negotiation sessions since February 2025, without any progress. The district believes it will have a lower county Assessed Valuation — funds that could be used for raises — this year, which means they would not be able to pay out what AFT1493 is asking for.

The district said that AFT’s latest proposal of a 54% increase over the next three years would far exceed what they are capable of meeting with the budget they currently have.

“We must continue to demonstrate prudent fiscal stewardship and careful monitoring of revenues,” Moreno said.

Chet Lexvold, executive director for AFT1493, said in response to the press release that it was “truly shameful” and “inaccurate.” Regarding the district’s claim that AFT proposed a 54% increase over the next three years, he said it was either “recklessly wrong” or “intentionally wrong.”

Lexvold added that AFT has been very transparent with what their proposals have been and that they have been working hard to meet with what the district can offer.

“We asked for 20% over three years in our initial compensation ask, and now, that is down to 18% over three years, an annual average increase of 6%,” Lexvold said.

Lexvold also said that the press release was a way for the district to set the narrative against AFT1493 and its members.

“This is an attempt by the district to claim the narrative that you’re greedy and that we are unreasonable in terms of what our asks are and they’re trying to say that to the public and to you as our faculty members,” Lexvold said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, five days after the impasse was filed, AFT held another picket rally in front of the district office. There, they yelled their chants before the board meeting to draw attention to their cause.

District Trustee Richard Holober could be seen watching the union, while they gave their chants, and listening before entering the building. During the board meeting, Skyline music professor Luis Zúñiga, stepped up to the podium to make his statement.

Zúñiga reiterated that AFT has been amiable with their proposals and that they are prepared for an impasse with the district because they have student support on their side.

“Faculty know that what we are asking for is fair, reasonable, and supported by our students,” Zúñiga said. “I highly recommend that you start preparing for impasse with the knowledge that we have full endorsement from our student body.”

The next step, after an impasse has been filed, is for a neutral-third party mediator to try and help the two parties come to an agreement. Once a third party mediator enters negotiations, it usually takes one to two months before an agreement is reached. If an agreement is still not met, the union, and only the union, can request fact-finding.

Fact-finding is the process of the employer releasing information to a three-person panel to help with transparency of documentation. The panel consists of one representative selected by the union, one selected by the employer, and a neutral third party person usually selected by the mediator. During this process, the panel will look at documents released by the employer to find the best way to reach an agreement. A report is written up and the parties meet again to negotiate.

If the parties are still deadlocked, the employer can deliver their Last, Best, and Final Offer (LBFO). However, this can only happen if all impasse steps and procedures have been completed before.