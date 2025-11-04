Boba now available in Skyline dining hall

his October, Skyline College’s World Cup Coffee & Tea in Building 6 introduced drinks that many people enjoy — boba! These added drinks are a great blend of flavor and fun that’ll bring people together to sip, chill, and vibe.

Cassandra Deras, lead supervisor for the coffee shop, who has worked at World Cup Coffee & Tea for 12 years, said they began selling on Oct. 21, a month after getting the boba machine.

“We received the machine about a month ago and we started selling yesterday,” Deras said.

She also said the boba has brought in new customers to the coffee shop.

“Now that we are selling boba we got our new audience that’s coming into the store,” Deras said. “We get along with a lot of people that come in for regular coffee and then we started noticing new faces.”

Barbara Najera, who has been working for the coffee shop for a year, has a mixture of opinions on the boba being introduced to Skyline. She mentioned how, although the profit for the coffee shop has been getting better, the downside of having boba and Starbucks together is the amount of sugar in their drinks.

“Health wise it’s not very good because it has a lot of sugar,” Najera said. “Personally, I don’t consume sugar…I work in a school and I like serving for the kids, however I do worry a little about the sugar they consume.”

Najera also brought up that it wasn’t easy at first to make the boba. They had to get used to making boba out of nowhere due to it being a surprise.

At the beginning, for my coworker and I it was a bit of a challenge due to a new change of having a new machine,” Najera said. “To learn something new it was a bit hard but now it’s much easier, we only have to press buttons and it’s good I think we got used to it.”

Najera said she feels like the work is much easier now and despite not being a big fan of the change in some ways she still feels like it brings a good impact.