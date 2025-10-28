San Mateo County Career Fair helps Skyline students prepare for the workforce

Courtesy of Skyline College Website Logo used for the career panel and career fair.

Skyline College Career Services is helping students and its community members take the next step in their professional journeys through the upcoming San Mateo County Career Panel & Career Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 28 in Building 6, which will connect students with county representatives, career workshops, and networking opportunities.

The upcoming career fair will feature a fireside panel discussion where county professionals will share insights about working in local government and answer questions from the audience.

Following the career panel, Chet Overstreet, a San Mateo County human resources member, will lead a workshop to share advice on best practices for applying to government jobs.

Ron Chand, Skyline College’s career readiness coordinator, said the goal of the professionals taking part in the event is to prepare the students.

“The county professionals want to help students,” Chand said. “Be bold and fearless. Ask questions. Be outgoing.”

Chand also encouraged students to take advantage of Skyline’s Career Services resources, which aim to prepare students for today’s competitive job market. Students can get a professional headshot taken and edited within a week to add to their LinkedIn profile or resume. For upcoming interviews, students are invited to borrow professional attire from the Career Closet so they can look and feel their best.

Additionally, students are welcome to meet one-on-one with career readiness coordinators for career guidance and help navigating their journey.

Career Services is located on the third floor of Building 1 in Room 1-311 and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In regards to navigating today’s job market, Chand also emphasized the importance of gaining hands-on experience early through volunteering or internships.

“If you graduate and have difficulty finding a job partly due to your major, find an adjacent job to what your initial major was,” Chand said. “Don’t give up on your dream just because you can’t make a living out of it.”

The San Mateo County Career Panel & Career Fair is available to current students, new graduates, and community members.