U.S. government rescinds funding for DHSI and AANAPISI programs at Skyline

Antonio Peeples The U.S. Department of Education rescinds funding for Skyline College’s Developing Hispanic Serving Institution (DHSI) and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANAPISI).

The U.S. Department of Education has rescinded funding for Skyline College’s Developing Hispanic Serving Institution (DHSI) and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANAPISI). This funding rescission will affect student services and events that are meant to foster belonging and comradery between students.

Cherie Colin, Skyline’s director of community relations and marketing, spoke about how these services and events are important for supporting students, and that the potential loss of them would be very harmful for the college environment.

“These are really important ways to support students, because what we found is that students are that much more successful if we take a holistic approach to supporting a student,” Colin said.

Colin added the district felt the timing of this decision was unfortunate for them.

“ We’re not walking away from our commitment to the Hispanic community or the AANAPISI community at all, so this decision by the government is the antithesis of what we’re all about.” — Cherie Colin “We’re in a different environment these days. We’re trying, as a college, to adjust, or looking to find funding elsewhere in order to continue and even possibly expand what we’re doing,” Colin said. “We’re not walking away from our commitment to the Hispanic community or the AANAPISI community at all, so this decision by the government is the antithesis of what we’re all about.”

According to Colin, Skyline is in a good economic position, as the district receives most of its funding from local taxpayer money rather than government funding. This funding rescission will not affect the general curriculum at Skyline.

In a campus announcement on Sept. 11, Skyline President Nathan Carter reiterated the district’s commitment to its Latin and Native American Pacific Islander (AANAPI) students in response to the rescission.

“Our Latine and AANAPI students are integral to the fabric of Skyline College. We remain fully dedicated to supporting their success and honoring their contributions to our community,” Carter said.

Colin added that, due to these decisions, the state is likely to provide more funding for these programs at community colleges.

“I think the state is going to step up and provide resources to the community colleges across California in order to sort of fill some of those gaps,” Colin said. “So we’re hoping that that will happen, which will mean grant money is available just from a different avenue.”

This is an ongoing story.