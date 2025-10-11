San Mateo County Community College District settles contract with one union, AFT1493 rally’s for its own contract

As a way to create even more noise and draw more support for an increase in the annual raise in salary, teacher’s union AFT1493 held a rally with food, chants, and dancing in front of the San Mateo County Community College District (SMCCCD) office on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.

Meanwhile, the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 839, ratified a new contract with the district, which will be held for approval, by the board, on Oct. 29. The new contract states a 4% increase in salary for the first year, followed by a 3% increase in both of the next two years; coupled with an off-schedule $3,000 bonus that will be given in November.

Following the ratification, SMCCCD Chancellor Melissa Moreno said in a press release, “We are especially pleased that employees covered by this contract will receive a well-deserved raise and a one-time payment in time for the holiday season. This agreement reflects a spirit of collaboration and shared purpose that will continue to strengthen our district for years to come.”

However, since the negotiations between the district and AFT1493 have not gained traction, the union felt that it was necessary to make a bolder statement, to show the district office this is not something to take lightly, and members are willing to do what it takes to cause change.

The teacher’s union decided to take advantage of the flex day by skipping the faculty training, hoping to show their devotion to the fight for a fair annual pay raise. The union was able to gather over 400 signatures from faculty members who would not participate in the training as a way to show their support for the union. Upon reaching the front of the district office, union members could be seen dancing, eating food, and discussing among themselves. Throughout the event, they would take breaks to yell their chants, and many members and students from various colleges shared their opinions on the matter.

“ There’s passion here, there’s joy here, there’s anger here, and to me that’s always the cocktail for change. — Mustafa Popal Mustafa Popal, a history professor from Skyline College spoke about the sacred relationship between the student and their teacher; how the students and the teachers make the school function in the way it is supposed to. He said he would like to see in the contract factors that help protect this relationship between the student and the teacher.

“We need a district that understands that their role is to support that relationship, and the way that we have to support that is to have things put down in the contract,” Popal said.

Popal also said it was great to see the union come together in an act of joyful resistance: people are laughing, talking, eating food, and dancing together.

“It demonstrates the organizational capacity of our union leadership and the willingness of our union membership to come and to participate and to demonstrate that strength,” Popal said. “There’s passion here, there’s joy here, there’s anger here, and to me that’s always the cocktail for change.”

Steven Lehigh, an economics professor for College of San Mateo, was also present at the rally. He said the union is looking for nothing extreme as far as the raise amount, but would also like to see the district address gaps in the health care coverage, part time parity, and family leave options. Lehigh added that the district could afford to pay teachers more, it’s just a matter of the prioritization of funds, which he believes should go towards the teachers.

“I think it’s clear that making sure that faculty are compensated to keep up with inflation and addressing some of our other financial issues should be one of those priorities,” Lehigh said.

Many students attended the event as well in support of their teachers.

Pamela Velarde, a Cañada College student, said she heard about the event through her teacher and wanted to help support them the way they have supported her. She said she felt obligated to use her student voice as she understood the repercussions for her speaking were nonexistent compared to her teachers.

“I wouldn’t be where I am or who I am without them… and I really value everything they’ve done for us… and during this time, community and unity is what we need most,” Velarde said.

Negotiations are still ongoing; however, the teachers are showing far greater resistance towards the district.