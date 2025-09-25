Skyline president Nathan Carter announces office hours

Skyline College President Nathan Carter will now be hosting office hours throughout the fall 2025 semester to answer questions and to directly hear from students about their experiences on campus.

Carter hosted his first round of office hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. in the fireside dining room of Building 6 on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, allowing students to freely walk up to his table and get direct answers from their school president.

Carter said he believes a president should be present for the students because the students drive the direction of the college. He felt it was important to hear from students directly.

“I need to hear from students about what they’re experiencing, what they like about this college, and maybe even some ideas of things that they think we need to improve upon,” Carter said.

Story continues below advertisement

Carter also passed out snacks, as he asked questions about what classes students were taking, their experience so far this semester, and things they would like to see Skyline continue to do. Carter said that students mentioned how they would like to see Skyline continue to support the many clubs present on campus and the financial aid programs.

Carter also mentioned how many students shared their personal experiences about attending a four-year university, realizing it wasn’t a good fit for them, then finding their place at Skyline.

“One, it’s way more affordable here. Two, it’s a way for you to explore what you want to do, what degree program you want, without that pressure of being at that four-year right away,” Carter said.

“So that’s been a good thing reaffirmed in these conversations, that free college makes a difference to students.”

Carter explained how he talked to Karmela Madarang, a sophomore student at Skyline, who expressed her gratitude for free college and how it has benefited her.

After speaking with Carter, Madarang said he was a great listener and that she sees the effort he is making to meet with students.

“He talked about how he’s really here for the students, and he’s really pushing for feedback, and whatever he can do,” Madarang said. “It’s really inspiring.”

Associated Students of Skyline College (ASSC) senator Frank Presto also attended Carter’s office hours, encouraging students to take advantage of this opportunity to speak with Carter. Presto said it’s a great thing Carter took time to be present on campus, listening to students’ experiences, concerns, and ideas because it’s not something you see in other college presidents.

“To see him come down here and actually mingle amongst the students says a lot to me,” Presto said.

Presto explained how he did not feel intimidated at all to talk to Carter, and gladly discussed with him about ASSC and the experience they are hoping to create for the students.

“I feel like he’s an open book, open ears on everything,” Presto said. “As you can see, on a person to person basis, has a human touch to him and open to new ideas.”

Carter said overall he is there to learn from the students. He wants to understand what their experience is like from enrollment to their current status at Skyline.

“I would like to know from all students: how can this college be even more efficient in what we do?” Carter said. “How can we personalize the student experience just for you, so that you feel that sense of belonging and that sense of ‘this is a college that really is giving all the attention towards me right now’ that you won’t always find at a four-year [university].”

Carter’s second round of office hours will be Monday, Oct. 13, in the Skyline College library in Building 5.