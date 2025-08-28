Teachers union AFT1493 continues to protest for higher annual raise at district board meeting

Executive-Director of AFT1493 Chet Lexvold speaking at the district board meeting. Antonio Peeples

President of the SMCCCD board Michael Guingona speaking to all protesters at the district board meeting. Antonio Peeples

AFT1493 protester holding up a sign towards district board members. Antonio Peeples

Executive-Director of AFT1493 Chet Lexvold (left) speaking to AFT1493 members prior to their protest at the district board meeting. Antonio Peeples Navigate Left Navigate Right







On Wednesday, Aug. 27, American Federation of Teachers Union Local AFT1493 protested during the district’s board meeting, at the district office, declaring that the 2% annual raise over the next three years offered by the board is still too low due to the rapid increase in inflation. AFT1493 have been in negotiation with the San Mateo County Community College District (SMCCCD) board over the amount of pay raise they should receive for several months.

AFT1493 filled the conference room at 6 p.m., showing their unity with t-shirts and signs stating, “we are worth it.” Multiple members took to the podium and shared their frustrations directly with the board, with many of the complaints being rooted in the dilemma between high inflation rates and the pay raise necessary in order to counteract the high cost of living within San Mateo County; coupled with the fact that the board granted themselves a 5% annual increase over the next three years, which union members declared unreasonable to their 2%.

AFT1493 President Rika Yonemura-Fabian, who is also a sociology professor at Skyline College, said that the goal of AFT1493 is to counteract the inflation rate, which she stated was around 3%, with a raise that is comparable.

“We have some gaps that we have to make up and again we are falling short of the inflation rate,” Yonemura-Fabian said.

According to Yonemura-Fabian, with a majority of the district’s funding coming from the property tax revenue of the county, and a projected increase in annual property tax revenue so far of just under 5%, she claims that the district has the budget to deliver a raise higher than what has been offered.

“A large portion of our general fund is supported by the property tax revenue from one of the richest counties in America,” Yonemura-Fabian said. “If you are having a larger revenue then our increase should be proportionate to that.”

College of San Mateo Professor Elinor Westfold, who also protested during the board meeting, said that it’s tough to see her colleagues going through this, but that it felt really good to see them show up to preach their demand for a higher raise. She also said that the message they are trying to convey to the board is that the faculty within the AFT1493 are dedicated to the district, and that they need the district to be supportive of them from an economic and an academic freedom standpoint.

With negotiations still going on, Executive-Director of AFT1493 Chet Lexvold said the next step in the process would be to discuss with the other AFT1493 members about the actions made during the meeting, and to keep on protesting at the board meetings until an agreement is reached.

“Communicating with our members, keeping them informed, then taking action together to show that we are united in this contract fight, and we’re gonna fight until we get what we deserve,” Lexvold said.

Lexvold also confirmed it has been two months since the raise should have been initiated. He said the longer the stalemate between the board and AFT1493 goes on, the longer faculty has to wait for their raise to be initiated into their pay, which makes it harder for the faculty to catch up in their compensation as inflation rises.

The next board meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 10, at the district office, which AFT1493 plans to attend to continue their protest for a fair pay raise.

Editors Correction: AFT1493 President Rika Yonemura-Fabian, is a sociology professor at Skyline College, not College of San Mateo. 08/29/25