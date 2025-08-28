Skyline ranked top in return on investment among California community colleges

According to the 2025 Golden Returns report by the College Futures Foundation and the HEA Group, Skyline College was recognized as the number one community in California for return on investment (ROI). Students who complete their credentials at Skyline College have the fastest return among all the 327 California colleges evaluated.

President of Skyline College Nathan Carter said he was excited about Skyline’s hard work being celebrated.

“[I] certainly was not surprised at all, but was very pleased to see the media attention rightfully placed on the college for the exceptional work that’s being done here,” Carter said. “That’s the kind of recognition that this college has always deserved. And you know, my intention is to make sure we have more moments like that.”

When asked about the importance of ROI, Carter talked about how crucial it is for schools to have a measurable ranking that shows the school’s value.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s important because when you look right now at the national economy, there’s a lot of reasons to, perhaps, be worried about whether or not colleges — two year and four year institutions — are really preparing students for the future of work, really putting them in a position to catapult themselves into higher levels of social and economic mobility,” Carter said.

Carter mentioned compared to other community colleges nationally, Skyline students that complete their degrees end up making exceptionally high salaries. This means Skyline is delivering on its mission of elevating students and transforming their lives.

“Variables are factored into why you’re ranked higher or lower in comparison to other colleges, even colleges in your same district,” Carter said.

Carter said that because Skyline is serving more students, and because of those different variables, it could have been the major factor as to why Skyline ranked higher than other colleges.

“We’re doing the right things here,” Carter said. “We have the right direction, and now we have to work even harder to maintain that high ranking and keep going.”

Cherie Colin, Director of Community Relations & Marketing, has worked in her position for 13 years, seeing the change happening in the department over time.

“What we’re getting better at is really honing in on what a student really wants to do in their future. You know, the counseling aspect, I think, is really important,” Colin said.

When asked about her perspective on Skyline’s rank in ROI, her response was excitement. She believes that Skyline does amazing work, but it is sometimes hard to get recognition for it.

“We accept everyone, and everyone deserves an education, and that’s part of our philosophy,” Colin said. “We really want to make sure that students get the opportunity to have upward mobility and really get to a place where they can live in the Bay Area. They can thrive here… which is not easy these days.”

Colin mentions how in the past the three SMCCCD colleges competed in a friendly manner, but now, they have been increasingly supportive of one another.

“I think a lot of the conversations of the district were like: ‘Isn’t that awesome that all three colleges are in the top 10?’” Colin said.