ASSC announces newly elected student leadership

Courtesy of Associated Students of Skyline College.

Skyline students voted in the 2025 Associated Students of Skyline College (ASSC) election held April 24–28 to choose their representatives for the 2025–26 academic year.

The results of the election were announced April 29 and saw William Oo elected to ASSC president and Jarred Ramos voted in as ASSC vice president. In addition, Danny KyawZin Thant, Jiaxuan Qioa, Jennifer Lau, Nathalie-Joyce Perucho and Toakase Toke were elected as commissioners of activities, finance, publicity, outreach and public records, respectively.

The new student government will be expected to represent Skyline students in district meetings and provide resources for students on campus.

The new ASSC board will begin their term in fall 2025.