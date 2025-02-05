California struck with weather events and warnings

California, since the start of Dec. in 2024, has been hit with multiple weather warnings and events all across the state that have impacted communities such as Skyline College.

On Dec. 5 around 10 a.m. Skyline students were faced with a tsunami warning that lasted for about two hours before being cancelled by the National Weather Service.

According to CNN, the weekend following the tsunami warning, San Francisco experienced 80 mph to 110 mph wind gusts through the area causing a tornado warning by the National Weather Service. The Geological Survey said the quake happened around the Pacific Ocean south of Eureka, California.

However, the latest weather news to have impacted California is the Palisades and Eaton fires in Southern California.

Story continues below advertisement

The Palisades has burned over 23,000 acres, according to Cal Fire. According to the Guardian, high winds caused many issues for spreading the wildfires and getting in the way of firefighters efforts to stop it.

“Gusts reaching up to 90 mph thrashed trees and pulled at power lines in the mountains last week, as strong and sustained winds roared for days. The wind event created impossible conditions for firefighting crews, limiting aerial intervention and adding dangers for firefighters on the ground,” according to the Guardian.

In addition to the Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire spread around the areas of homes and places being burned down by the fire and people lost power lines.

The Eaton fire started after the Palisades fire and got worse over the span of time, where it has burned over 14,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The Eaton Fire began hours after the Palisades Fire near north downtown Los Angeles. It burned 14,021 acres and is 100% contained, according to Cal Fire. The agency reported that 9,413 structures were destroyed in the blaze.