Coronavirus Updates

March, 7th – 12:29PM PST

An emergency notification from the San Mateo County Community College District has alerted that we are currently at Level 2 of the district’s pandemic plan. According to the district update issued on 3/6/2020, the following includes:

Creation of a District-wide Task Force to oversee the situation

Increased hygiene campaign including increased facilities cleaning, restocking supplies, and promoting hand-washing.

Information campaign including web, email and text updates, social media, posters, flyers, and campus signage

March, 5th – 5:39PM PST

San Mateo County is now offering telephone services to people with questions about COVID-19 The number is (650) 363-4422. The call center will take calls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The county currently has 2 residents infected with the Coronavirus.

March, 5th – 5:23PM PST

SAN BRUNO, CA- The City and County of San Francisco has announced two cases of community spread Coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced today.

One patient is described being in their 40s and the other in their 90s, both have been hospitalized and are in fair and serious conditions.

This is a developing story and more updates will be provided.