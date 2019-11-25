Remembering the transgender community: Together we can put an end to the violence against trans people

Twenty-one years ago, Rita Hester, a black trans-woman, was killed in an act of hate in her Boston apartment. As the one-year anniversary of her death approached, activist Gwendolyn Ann Smith organized a vigil in San Francisco’s Castro District on Nov. 20, 1999, to honor Rita’s life and others who had been killed in acts of anti-trans violence.

Fast forward today, on the 20th Annual Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor the 26 transgender lives which have been lost to hate in 2019 alone.

“The average life expectancy for transgendered individuals is 35 years old. As opposed to, as to 75 years old for other genders in the US.” Said Chris Hollingshead, they call herself Accidental activist.

On Wednesday Nov. 20th at Skyline College students put up portraits of all the trans people that lost their lives to violence last year. Most of these cases involve clear anti-transgender bias.

“A lot of people are lost to violence. There’s a lot of suicide as well. And the reason there’s so much suicide is because of the bigotry that exists the transphobia it was the CDC that released a statistic that showed that suicide rates rise by 2.5% every time that someone encounters an instance of transphobia so every time that someone is yelled at for are not being the person that other people want them to be. It increases their likelihood of committing suicide by 2.5%” said Hollingshead.

As is too often the case in the reporting of anti-transgender violence, many of these victims are misgendered in local police statements and media reports, which can delay our awareness of deadly incidents. In the pursuit of greater accuracy and respect for transgender and gender expansive people in both life and death, HRC offers guidelines for journalists and others who report on transgender and gender non-conforming people. This is just another step of the many to protect the trans.

They further talked what people could do to end the violence against trans “There is legislation right now, in the Senate. It’s called the Equality Act. Senate bill 788. And there are postcards in the Skyline library that are already pre stamped and pre addressed to go to various senators who have not yet signed on to be sponsors. But what that we do is it would provide federal protections for all LGBT individuals. In 27 states, it’s still possible to be fired for being LGBT. You can be denied housing, If you’re LGBT. You can be there tonight alone, restaurants can refuse to serve you and that’s in 27 states” added Hollingshead.

Chris Hollingshead said there is this human library that they’ll be talking about they’re own personal experiences tomorrow. And then they’re doing a film screening on Friday at 3:30. They’re screening the film, Real Boy, a documentary that follows the story of a young man who’s transitioned. And it’s not only his journey, but it’s also his mother’s journey to acceptance, and kind of goes into what it means for not only the individual transition, but for the family it is the grieving process. Students can go the Skyline College Library on Thursday 21st Nov. and watch this documentary.