Status of on-campus crime

With the commencement of 2019, the crime rates in San Bruno have decreased as reflected in the statistics available to the general public.

Analysis of this data informs the campus of the effectiveness of safety precautions and also what improvements can be made.

Statistics provided by the U.S. Department of Education state that the most prevalent crimes on college campus are burglary, motor vehicle theft, and drug abuse. Likewise, the most common crimes around the campus are larceny, theft, and assault as provided by the San Bruno Police Department. Despite the decrease in crime in comparison to previous years, rape has increased by two cases since 2018. In reaction to on-campus crime, Public Safety and the local police work in conjunction to ensure the safety of all students.

Director of Community Relations and Marketing Cherie Colin provided some insight into the workings of Public Safety. She explains that comfortability is the top priority so that students can focus on their studies and not worry about potential threats. She also goes on to say that “public safety officers work closely with the San Bruno Police Department and stay on top of what’s happening in the community.”

At Skyline, lighting is strategically placed around campus in areas of high risk. In addition, personal escorts are available on campus for students who do not feel safe when going to their cars. Public Safety has also worked in conjunction with Colin to compile suggestions to reduce the likelihood of crime.

Public safety officers are always on campus and are aware of local crimes because they are in constant contact with the local authorities. Colin explains that campus security has “changed their appearance to make students more comfortable by having less of a police-like presence.” Campus security is in contact with each other through means of radios and the three colleges also have a 911 dispatcher available for all students to contact in case of an emergency. Students can also sign up for AlertU through WebSMART to receive updates about on-campus activity. It is evident that there are many resources for students to utilize for their safety.

Public safety and the college itself work to make the San Mateo County campuses as safe as possible. They encourage students to speak out and make their voice heard so that everyone can continue to educate themselves in a peaceful institution.