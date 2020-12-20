December 20, 2020
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
CAPTCHA Code *
Multimedia
Opinions
The Holiday Season: The Contradiction of an Essential Worker
News
First time applicants are being accepted for DACA
Editorial
Don’t worry, you’ll do fine
TSV Sports Show Ep. 12
Arts
The show must go on
Print
The Skyline View | Fall 2020 | Issue #3
On Electoral College, Skyline College remains divided
Cal State extends application deadline
Celebrating this holiday season? Do it safely.
Features
Schism grows as politicians disagree on reality of election results
The Skyline View
The student news site of Skyline College.
© 2020 The Skyline View • Advertise • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in