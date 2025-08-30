The art of the rebrand: how pop stars rebranded today

Seeing artists I’ve followed on social media for a long time rebrand so effectively has made me question how they did this for themselves. Well-known pop singers today like Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Addison Rae, and Sabrina Carpenter, have been artists for a long time, but they did not get a bigger audience to listen to their music until 2023. However, with the right marketing and business team, they found who they wanted to be as singers and became some of the biggest artists of our century.

Coming from an outside lens, I think that these pop stars did something great for themselves by changing the way they put out their brands. Artists like Charli XCX, Tate Mcrae and Chappell Roan rose to the top. Some artists like Addison Rae and Sabrina Carpenter are also examples of success.

They all made it on top of the ‘Billboard Hot 100’ and became icons for not only their music but for how they perceive themself in the spotlight. Of course, it was not easy for them: their transformation, business strategy and marketing as artists were different before.

The rebranding of these artists changed over the years; they changed the way their music was brought in, of how their music sounds that fits how they look now, by fixing their branding style, to me, was something smart.

One pop star who has successfully rebranded is Addison Rae. She started off as an influencer on TikTok making dance videos, and is now one of the most recognized and iconic artists to date. Her song, “Diet Pepsi,” gained attention on TikTok when it first came out for being a synth-pop song with a prominent alt-pop vibe. Since then, she took pop music into a more artistic aesthetic, rebranding herself into a pop star instead of an influencer. Now, Rae is one of the biggest artists today with millions of fans, and it shows how finding who you are as an artist and what kind of persona you want to bring, can help you become iconic and successful.

Another rebrand is Sabrina Carpenter, who started off as a Disney star acting in tv shows and movies. She worked her way up into becoming one of the most well known and liked artists today because of her style, persona, and music choice that gets you up and dancing.

The marketing and business aspect shows how these artists became successful and recognized. Artists like this are showing that they can put their minds to anything and change the way they portray themselves for an audience, to become successful and well-known with the help of the right rebrand.