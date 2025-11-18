Lovlaine’s ‘off-hours’ EP provides a view inside the intricacies of heartache and girlhood

Lovlaine’s latest EP “off-hours,” released on Nov. 14, illustrates the rocky journey of trying to move on from murky heartache. In an Instagram post made on Oct. 30, the indie artist said the EP was “written in the quiet hours of the night…for the ones who love hard and grieve hard. [And] do it over and over again.”

Previously known as Elaine, Lovlaine consistently brings raw and heartfelt lyrics at the forefront of a discography that could easily double as the soundtrack of a coming-of-age movie. With stacks of harmonies that let her airy, sweet voice linger in your mind complimented by a dreamy combination of instrumentals that pitter-patter throughout its soundscape, she writes music “for the lovesick & lovelorn.”

Inside an era of relationship discourse repackaged with a Gen Z-colored bow, the search for meaning and connection permeates within young adults as we continue to navigate a world that is continually painted in the bleakness of fearful uncertainty.

Discussions of “situationships,” commitment, and dependency riddle social media — how do you make sense of the entanglement that comes with taking risks to extend your heart to others when your sense of self is on the line?

The story presented in “off-hours” explores the consequences of such themes in an honest and unfiltered manner that almost reads to me as a way to make sense of her own experiences. Where is the line of commitment drawn when both parties aren’t sure of what they want, and how to communicate it? How do you truly extend your heart past initial forces of attraction?

From the grooviness of “matters of the heart,” to the late-night diary entries of “my somebody,” and the haunting questions of “will you,” the growing Chinese-Indonesian artist went from making YouTube covers inside her room to becoming a staple of Singapore-based indie music label, PARKA, which aims to uplift artists in Southeast Asia.

Opening with “better than u” — a duet between her and fellow PARKA artist, Teem — the 14 minute EP starts its story with two sides. Lovlaine describes the other party’s fickleness and her lament of slowly fading away from this person’s heart, followed by a building pre-chorus that rings in Teem’s deeper voice layered underneath. The two mirror sentiments of the other getting defensive at their heart’s expense, their partnership never being enough, and both being helpless as they say: “is it obvious (enough)?”

Bleeding into a chorus that satisfyingly releases into a burst of synths, drums, and a somber electric guitar that appears in strums and pangs, the two sing together with an air of resentment as they try to convince themselves: “I’ll make sure to tell them everything’s good / won’t tell them the truth / I’ll make up any excuse / to say I’m better than you.”

As the pre-chorus and chorus repeat later, more recurring instrumental elements are added to create a subtle but noticeable expansion that pushes and progresses the song narrative further with their descent into denial.

Teem’s verse illustrates that who Lovlaine was singing about isn’t just coasting by without regrets; although seemingly having a new partner of some sort, he sings: “we used to talk for hours / ‘til the sun broke through the windows / and just like the sun you were gone again.” It leaves room for interpretation — is he not over it? Does he just miss her presence? Is what she said about him having fickle tendencies really true?

Lovlaine’s lyricism goes beyond the surface-level and leaves you to ponder — they embrace the messiness of relationship fallouts that come with the advent of girlhood and relatability that anyone, not just those who lean closer towards femininity, can connect to, which I appreciate in the EP and in her work. She doesn’t shy away from girliness, and embraces stories that highlight feelings people might feel ashamed of secretly having, which becomes increasingly evident as the next three pieces evolve.

While “better than u” echoes with a quiet unresolved tension, “is she the one” uses that as a foundation for its faster tempo, emotionally charged with yearning and turmoil. Lyrics oozing with spiraling questions, the second track is fueled by the pain and anxiety of being second best à la Laufey with a dash of caffeine and sleep deprivation.

Ruminating on how if she just gave more, showed more, maybe the object of her affection would finally see her and feel something. The effort she made, only to become a footnote in their story.

Donning an acoustic guitar as its lead instead of electric, it injects the lingering echoes of the first track into a livelier energy. “Is she the one” delivers a more dainty and intimate feel that paints an image of early-morning cries in bed as the sun rises, reminiscent of the concept photos taken for the EP.

The repeated statements in the chorus that ask “is she…” — “is she softer than the parts that I hardened / or is she laughing at the jokes that you make” — decorate the track with an unfiltered longing. Stinging lines such as “I feel her hands / while you held mine in the dark / did you ever tell her / things you told me and the stars” with the last pleas of the post-chorus create a sense of agony with bargaining present throughout.

Following the theme of ruminating over what could’ve been, “limbo” is an interesting track to follow up with. Just as the title implies, lovlaine opens with contradictory statements of wanting to see this person, yet not wanting to see them at the same time. As if trying to rationalize this person’s actions, she sings: “maybe you’re just unaware / but you really care / if I slowly fade away.”

The slower, gloomier song has its signature Lovlaine drums, chiming synths, and harmonies. It all lulls me away into the loop she describes being put through; a stark contrast to the energy of the last track, as if this is the fall after the high of what people may call “crashing out.”

Continuing the narrative from “is she the one,” this person has found someone new, yet the chorus describes them only loving her on the down low. Keeping her sanity afloat, the lines “I’m doing my best to keep ya / while you’re doing your best / to make me lose my mind” emphasize the one-sidedness of not only unrequited feelings but also the pain of attempting to salvage a connection that the other party seemingly doesn’t reciprocate either — at least, not fully.

The final track, “wander,” is my absolute favorite and a strong end to everything that has built up prior. Immediately coming in with no pause, this song feels like a culmination of all that Lovlaine has created so far in her career and the story presented in this EP.

Its evocative lyrics create a strong image with religious metaphors in the chorus — stating that forgetting them feels like a sin after worshipping their love, cleansing their touch from the altars of her mind, damned to be haunted from this curse.

Up until this point, perhaps you’ve leaned towards being on the side of the narrator of this story. After all, why is the other party being so wishy-washy? Along with its final bridge that breaks the formulaic structure of the first three tracks with a crescendo that borderline ascended me into the light, what’s being presented in this last plea to be saved is one last honest confessional.

“And maybe I’m scared to admit / that I might be the one in the wrong” — there is a peculiar pause here before more is revealed as a continuation: “for leaving our past in your hands / but then come writing this song.”

The bridge brings about a break in its melody line formula that was so striking upon first listen. With its recurring theme of just wanting to feel free, the end sounds like the exhaustion of someone who tried so hard to salvage what was left of the partnership, only to be left with pieces of herself that she just can’t recognize anymore.

I very much appreciate the raw honesty of this entire EP; all of the songs can stand strongly on their own without being connected, but the order in which they appear goes against the grain of what most people might think moving on should be like.

Emotions are like the weather, and sometimes all we can do is make the most of the conditions we’re dealt with. It’s okay to go through the motions in an imperfect way, and that’s what feels comforting about this EP in a strange way.

While there are other songs of hers that I may prefer more individually, the quality and thought put into every track makes me excited for where Lovlaine goes next. If you’re looking for more songs to add in your yearning autumn playlists, this EP may just have something for you to ponder about and jam with along the way as your own story unfolds.