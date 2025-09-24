Horror takes a backseat in ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’

Entering the theater, the audience was prepared to be terrified, so shaken and spooked they wouldn’t be able to sleep, and even if they did somehow slip into slumber, they wouldn’t be able to escape the unsettling feeling this movie was sure to invoke in them. However, the horror film produced more snores than screams.

“The Conjuring: Last Rites” opens with a prelude in 1986 with the young Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren on their first investigation as they are expecting their first child. The film is directed by Michael Chaves and is the ninth and last installment of the Conjuring universe. Chaves sets a foreboding tone with an unsettling vision from Lorraine when she touches a cursed mirror that triggers her water to break and provokes a premature birth. After nearly losing their daughter Judy in a stillbirth, the Warrens remain protective of her throughout her life, especially as Judy inherits Lorraine’s clairvoyance and sensitivity to the paranormal.

The film jumps to Ed and Lorraine Warren’s now-adult daughter, Judy, and the Smurl Family, who are tormented by a demonic presence after the same mirror that had caused Judy’s premature birth is gifted to one of the Smurl family’s daughters, Heather. The Warren family each has their own struggles in the movie. Ed is at a high risk of experiencing another heart attack, most likely not surviving. Lorraine worries about their daughter and an evil spirit that is attached to her, and Judy struggles with intense visions and possessions. Through Judy’s visions, the Warrens are led to the Smurls.

This film did not leave me with an unsettled feeling, as the previous Conjuring films did. The audience played into the horror more than the film itself. For more than half of the film, Ed and Loraine purposely avoid encounters with the paranormal, but at the last second, they are essentially dragged into one more case because of their daughter. Lacking their usual drive for cases makes for a rushed and anticlimactic ending. The Annabelle scene was obviously for fan service and served zero purpose besides being a cheap scare. The ending felt like a “Twilight,” “Infinity War,” and “Fast and Furious” burrito.

The movie’s overall theme forgets its horror aspect and focuses on a more family-centric narrative, which differs from its previous three films’ themes, where wholesome moments existed within the films but were not the solution to the main conflict.