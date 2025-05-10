Same as usual: ‘Sincerely,’ review

Kali Uchis released her seventh full studio album, “Sincerely,” on May 9. It is very much a continuation of her previous albums, with few new elements to make it stand out from the rest.

Kali Uchis has released her albums under different genres, including neo-soul, R&B, and Latin. “Sincerely” is listed under the pop genre; however, it does not stray far from her past works. Her sound has always been softer and soulful, unless she collaborates with another artist. This album does not have a classic, fast-paced pop sound like other albums under the genre have; I believe it should be classified as R&B/soul, rather than pop.

This is not a Latin album, and she does not sing in Spanish as much, although her latest two albums, “ORQUÍDEAS PARTE 2” and “ORQUÍDEAS,” are almost entirely sung in Spanish. This take doesn’t change her sound too much, as aside from lyrics, the music is very similar to past Latin/Spanish albums.

This album is coherent in sound, but not theme. She talks about motherhood, friendship, love, etc., but no subject carries through the lyrics of each song. This does not take away from the listening experience; however, it makes this album feel like an extension of previous albums, rather than a stand-alone one.

Story continues below advertisement

The standout songs from this album are “ILYSMIH” and “All I Can Say.” “ILYSMIH” is a love letter to her child, and you can feel the heartfelt meaning in the lyrics, the slower pace, and the vocals that feel almost like a lullaby. “All I Can Say” stands out to me because it has an almost ‘50s retro sound similar to a Paul Anka-like song with its beat and guitar.

This album is well-made and well-produced. Kali Uchis put work into making this album, and every song feels well thought out. It was an enjoyable and calming listen.

However, I think she has been putting out the same style of music, and takes few risks. Since this is her seventh full album, I expected a different sound or some branching out. But this album could be an extension of “Isolation,” her second album, which came out in 2018. She has not progressed in sound, and though I love her unique, soulful music, I hope she can start to add new elements to her music because this album is very repetitive of her previous works.

I would recommend this album to anyone who likes calm and soulful R&B, but if you have been listening to Kali Uchis for any amount of time, this album does not offer anything new or particularly special to warrant more than a few listens.