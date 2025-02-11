Fun but disappointing: ‘One of Them Days’ review

Watching “One of Them Days” is a fun time, but it left me wanting something more. It is a story about two women in their 20s who are struggling with paying their rent and going on an adventure to find the money.

I have been a fan of Issa Rae — specifically her show “Insecure” — for years, as it has become one of the comfort shows I often revisit. I’m also a big fan of the artist SZA and her music, and I grew up watching Keke Palmer on Disney and Nickelodeon and then in her films. I am the target demographic for this movie as a fan of all three of these women. However, though there is talent I love in this film, it did not meet my expectations of the comedy.

The director, Issa Rae, does a good job of balancing comedy with drama within her projects usually. The strongest aspect of “Insecure” is how character-driven it is. In this film, the chemistry between the main characters, played by SZA and Keke Palmer makes this movie fun to watch. Their interactions show they are best friends, and their growth throughout the movie is one of the main things that kept me engaged. It was very fun to watch them get up to crazy acts in desperation for money, especially because you could feel the connection between the characters.

What didn’t land as much for me, was the comedy aspect of the film. I think that Issa Rae knows how to write good comedy, and Keke Palmer has great comedic timing, but this movie didn’t showcase those assets. To me, the funniest character was played by Katt Williams, which was unexpected, but it brought back some much-needed comedy to the film.

Though there are a lot of talented actors and comedians like Janelle James and Keyla Monterroso Mejia, the script and the editing of the jokes don’t play on their strengths.

This movie disappointed me when it came to utilizing the talented actors in its cast for the comedy in the film, so I would recommend this film if you don’t want to think because the comedy is meant to be a suspension of reality due to the over the top antics the characters get into. But overall, I enjoyed my time watching “One of Them Days,” but I don’t think that it would have been as entertaining if I was not an existing fan of the actors and the director.

