Return of West Coast rap: ‘GNX’ review

2024 has been quite the year for Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick’s feature on the song “Like That” by Future and Metro Boomin caused a beef with J. Cole and Drake which escalated to Kendrick dropping three diss tracks about Drake. He ended the year by announcing that he’s performing in the Super Bowl in 2025.

Out of the blue, on the morning of Nov. 22, Kendrick dropped his latest album, GNX. This album compared to his last, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, is less conceptual with a bit less depth. This is not a problem however, as this album is a quick 44 minute barrage of fantastic songs back to back.

The album starts with “wacced out murals” which is an excellent intro track and really sets the tone for the rest of the album. It explores how various people in the music industry and people who have done him wrong have undermined his achievements.

The album has a variety of songs that really dig into Lamar’s life but also has a lot of songs which are just really fun to listen to such as “squabble up,” “hey now,”tv off,” and peekaboo.”

All of these are a blast to listen to with the “tv off,” being by far one of the best songs on the album. The beat switch half way through the song helps to really elevate the track and makes it worth coming back to time and time again.

Aside from this song, “luther,” “reincarnated,” “heart pt. 6,” and “gloria” are some of the biggest highlights on the album.

“Reincarnated” might be the strongest song on the album with a very clear influence from Tupac. The instrumental music and the subject matter in which he talks about artists who passed away while they were young is a clear indication of its conception.

Songs “man at the garden” and “dodger blue” are also excellent with the former showing some clear influence from Nas with the instrument in particular, really selling it.

The weakest song on the album was the title track itself but even then, it worked for this album given the tone and it is still not worth skipping if you were to listen to the album front to back.

Overall, this album is by far one of the best albums of 2024, even given the strength of its competition. It is a must listen and it cannot be recommended enough.