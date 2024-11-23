‘Shawn’ album by Shawn Mendes takes a journey into Mendes’ life

I was excited to listen to the “Shawn” album because Shawn Mendes has always had genuine lyrics and beautiful vocals in his songs throughout his music career. The album explores different sounds and gets you to enjoy the various melodies, acoustic singing and folk-pop tunes of the album.

The album, “Shawn,” is Mendes’ fifth studio album and came out on Nov. 15. The album is primarily written and produced by Shawn Mendes, Mike Sabath, Scott Harris, Nate Mercereau, Ethan Gruska and Eddie Benjamin.

Mendes wrote the album over two years in multiple locations and studios, including New York, Nashville, Costa Rica and Washington, where he had time to create music of what he felt in his experiences to make it the best that he could for his fans.

The album features his life throughout his career, relationships and self-discovery. It shows different parts of Mendes’ life, such as his personal struggles with what people think of him and his experience of healing and self-discovery.

My favorite thing about the album was the replay value in songs such as “Why Why Why” and “Heart of Gold.” The songs had exciting sounds, melodies and great vocals from Mendes, which were well crafted. Other things I liked about the album were the various instruments utilized in it, like guitar and drums.

I also enjoyed the moments of slow-paced sounds that tell experiences of his life, which were relatable.

Some things I did not like about the album were that I wished it had more of an upbeat, exciting pop sound, similar to “Why Why Why.”

Overall, I really enjoyed this album because it begins a different style of what I would listen to; an album with its acoustic and folk-pop music. I recommend listening to the album because it brings honest lyrics with great vocals, or if listeners want to discover a new music artist.