Old Town Sacramento staying strong

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Old Sacramento remains unfazed despite the new developments in Sacramento, with the new construction that is currently ongoing in the city.

The San Francisco Bay Area, for example the Mission and Oakland have become subject to gentrification however the historic ambiance of Old Sacramento remains unconcerned about it.