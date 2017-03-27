Domestic violence brought into the spotlight

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Domestic violence happens in every country, culture and age group. It also affects people from all educational, socioeconomic and religious environments and happens in both heterosexual and homosexual relationships.

Domestic violence has always been a controversial issue, so it’s hardly a rare occurrence. However, based on statistics coordinated by DomesticAbuseShelter.org, an estimated 4,000 women die each year in America due to domestic violence in this day and age.

It’s also stated that 75 percent of victims in abusive relationships were killed after the relationship had ended or as they attempted to leave the relationship.

More recently, Chris Brown was exposed to have been abusive in another relationship of his with model Karrueche Tran. Tran recently filed a restraining order against Brown.

In the statement, Tran writes, “He [Chris Brown] said he’s gonna take me out. I have text messages from December 2016 – January 2017 where he’s made several threats including beating me up and making my life hell.”

Tran also wrote that Brown physically assaulted her by punching her twice in the stomach and pushing her down the stairs.

This sort of behavior is not new to Chris Brown. In 2009, he assaulted singer-songwriter Rihanna, in which he received a six-year felony probation that ended in March 2015.

Though Brown has a long history of being aggressive and abusive, many of Brown’s fans are defending him and asking for proof of the abuse.

Jessica, who, for safety reasons did not want her last name to be disclosed, a Psychology major who graduated last semester, recalled the time when she was in an abusive relationship of her own.

“He would hit me playfully before and then it progressed into beatings and slut-shaming.” Jessica said. “After he beat me, he would get me things, like flowers and said that he loved me. He had a temper, but what made it really bad was when people would say, ‘Oh, why is she with him? Just leave him.’ It’s not as easy, there were threats some life and death.”

Unfortunately, leaving an abusive relationship isn’t as simple as breaking up with the abuser.

“There are many reasons why people stay in abusive relationships,” Christie Nicholas, an advocate for the National Domestic Violence Hotline said. “A few of the common reasons are out of fear, embarrassment, and lack of money.”

Nichols and her team of highly trained advocates volunteer to provide advice to victims of abuse, along with life saving tools and immediate support to the victims who feel unsafe in their current situations.

“The hotline is available 24/7 for those who may feel unsafe or are victims of abuse.” Nichols said. “We are here to help you even if you feel like no one can.”

The hotline’s expert advocates are available to talk confidentially at any time of day with anyone affected by or experiencing domestic violence.