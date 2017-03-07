The student news site of Skyline College.

Tell-a-phone

Olivia Bowman, TSV Senior Staff WriterMarch 7, 2017

Round Two:
Building 6 is a locus of activity at lunch time. That’s why we decided to go there next to talk to students. Here are some of the people we met:

Student Lynn Rallanka has animated space aliens as her phone lock screen. “It’s my aesthetic,” Rallanka said. “It’s super cute.”

She also says that her love of space has gotten her into the X-Files recently.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We also met Mariela Francisco. Her phone background is a picture one of her friends took.” We haven’t been talking a lot lately.” Francisco said. ” It’s a reminder of them and our friendship.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And here is Phillip Sanvictores. His lock screen is his pet dog.

“She’s my baby,” Sanvictores said.  “I had her since she was a puppy.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photos courtesy of Will Nacouzi

 

Tell-a-phone