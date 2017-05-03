The student news site of Skyline College.

Maverick Jack’s hits the sweet spot

Adreana Estigoy, TSV Focal Point Editor May 3, 2017

Gruyere cheese, sautéed cremini mushrooms, deep-fried pickles, iceberg lettuce and Sierra Nevada pale ale mustard sauce Photo credit: courtesy of Chris Sampang

From the monickered parking signs to the quaint yellow chairs and trendy interior design, Maverick Jack’s is sure to grab your attention.

Maverick Jack’s, which is located at 1190 California Drive in Burlingame, is a little cable car of a diner next to the Burlingame Caltrain station.

The restaurant is about to celebrate their first year anniversary and is owned by the same guy who opened up Jack’s Prime of San Mateo.

The space used to be occupied by an Italian restaurant and is now reminiscent of the kind of place Sherlock and Watson would hang out in if they were around in modern-day America.

Their logo is “mostly burgers but also drinks and other food” which is an accurate description of what the restaurant has to give its patrons. Their main menu offers an array of burgers from sliders to classic burgers with different cheeses, toppings and sauces.

I recommend the mini platter of Parmesan Gilroy Garlic Fries, which paired well with a Pacifico.

I had the Beermeister Burger which consisted of gruyere cheese, sauteed crimini mushrooms, deep fried pickles, iceberg lettuce and Sierra Nevada Pale Ale mustard sauce with an iceberg salad and a side of ranch.

The slow roasted Niman Ranch Pulled Pork Sliders were topped off with coleslaw, bread and butter pickles, and tangy mango mayo were more than a bite to eat and the perfect meal for one.

Breakfast is served 8-11 a.m. every weekend. Breakfast recommendations are Salmon Cakes Benedict (salmon cakes, poached eggs, english muffins with hollandaise sauce and house potatoes) and Tostini Salt (rustic bread, avocado, poached eggs, bacon bits and roasted cherry tomatoes in olive oil.)

They have been adding dessert sundaes and special breakfast items to the menu, which have been quite popular. Their mango shake was decadent yet fresh, as was their root beer float.

Maverick Jack’s also hosts community events where a portion of the bill goes to a local organization or cause. Patrons can check their Facebook page to see if they can attend any event that may be coming up.

“We like to be not just a restaurant,” an employee said. “But part of the community because we want to be here for awhile.”

The restaurant also offers a loyalty program, rewarding customers with $10 off their overall bill for every $150 spent.

Quality: good price with decent-sized portions

Aesthetic: A+

Free parking

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

 

Maverick Jack’s hits the sweet spot