Hi, my name is Katrina Benedicto and I'm studying English! I'm planning on transferring to SF state as an English Education/Creative Writing major next year. My dream would be to teach and publish in the future. I started writing articles, poetry, and creative nonfiction when I entered college three years ago. Writing and reading has been my favorite pastime since childhood, but my other obsessions include gardening, hiking with my dogs, cooking, and trying out some sort of athletic activity with my friends. I also work as an English tutor in The Learning Center, so come by if you need help with papers!