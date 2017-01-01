I grew up in South San Francisco and am currently a performing arts major at Skyline College. Apart from watching television and playing video games, I did not have much exposure to technology while I was growing up. Later, when I started working with computers, I learned how to use Photoshop. I have been a part of the Boys and Girls club since sixth grade. Thanks to my dedication to the club, I had the privilege to deliver the first pitch in Game 5 of the 2014 World Series. During my time at South San Francisco High School, I was in the drama club, helping backstage and onstage for all sorts of shows. In the seventh grade I joined the San Bruno branch of the 4-H club, a non-profit organization. My first job involved raising chickens in the co-op, but I later became treasurer and secretary for the organization. Since 2013, I’ve taken a rabbit and rooster to the fair, as part of my club duties. This year, I’m showing my dedication to the club by taking a goat to the San Mateo County fair. I hope that one day I can be a photographer for the journalism class.