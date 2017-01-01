The student news site of Skyline College.
Adreana Estigoy
My name is Adreana Estgoy and I am a Journalism major at Skyline College. This is my first semester on the staff of 'The Skyline View' and I am excited to cover stories this semester. My passion include music, culture, and the arts.

Adreana Estigoy, TSV Staff Writer

The student news site of Skyline College.
Staff