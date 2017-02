Abigail Avalos is a Capuchino High School alum who is now in her third year at Skyline college. She is a full time student who is majoring in journalism and is in her first year as staff of the Skyline View. Abigail not only studies full time but works as a teacher’s aide for Happy Hall in San Bruno, where she has always lived. She hopes to deliver the best articles to the audience which clear, accurate and credible information.