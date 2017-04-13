Making the case for Lonzo Ball

This year’s NBA draft is filled with talent, but without a question, the number one pick should be Lonzo Ball from UCLA.

Lonzo is coming off an incredible freshman season with the UCLA Bruins and is already looking toward the pros. Immediately after the loss to Kentucky in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament, Ball declared for the 2017 NBA draft.

Ball’s focus has always been on the pros and has held himself to a high expectation. Ball has made it clear at a young age that he is chasing Michael Jordan for the title of the greatest of all time. That should be a sign the Ball aspires for nothing short of winning multiple championships and MVP awards.

Within the draft, Ball no doubt ranks higher than his competition in Markelle Fultz from University of Washington, Josh Jackson from University of Kansas and Jayson Tatum From Duke University. Out of the three players, Fultz is Ball’s biggest competition. However, what separates Ball from Fultz are his intangibles on the court.

According to a story on Bleacher Report, “Markelle is a great player, but I feel I’m better than him,” Ball said. “I think I can lead a team better than him.”

Fultz, who does show promise in his scoring ability, was unable to lead his team to the NCAA tournament. Ball, on the other hand, took a Bruins team that struggled last year to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Ball is the most hyped player out of college over the past two decades and for good reason. Ball’s upside is through the roof. Comparing Ball to a past NBA legend is unfair because we have never seen someone that can control tempo, facilitate, score and jump out the roof.

Many will say that Ball has too many holes in his overall game to be the the first pick in the draft. They say his sideways shot is unorthodox and he won’t be able to get it off in the pros and that he lacks defense motivation. Whiles these points are valid, they do not negate his upside.

Many great players develop in the NBA with age. For example Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson both taught themselves how to shoot after being in the league.

There is no questioning Ball’s work ethic and without a doubt, he will develop in the pros. His drive to be great and his intangible makes him a no brainer number one pick in the draft.

Overall, Ball is a once in a generation basketball talent that deserves to be the first pick in the 2017 NBA draft.