Are the New Orleans Pelicans threatening the Warriors’ dynasty?

Photo illustration by Brian Silverman

The Golden State Warriors are dominating the NBA, but with the acquisition of DeMarcus Cousins, the New Orleans Pelicans are the biggest threat to their potential dynasty.

The league used to be dominated by centers like Cousins and Anthony Davis. However, over the past couple of years, the Golden State Warriors have been dominating the league with their fast-paced perimeter play.

The Warriors current roster is built up with wing superstars such as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and a defensive player of the year candidate in Draymond Green. They are the clear favorites to win the Finals this season and are looking to create a dynasty.

However, the Pelicans have the potential to stop the Warriors from achieving their goal.

Basketball is a game of match ups. Although the Warriors will have more talent on their roster, they would not match up well against the Pelicans. The two Warriors centers, Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee, are no match for Cousins and Davis, the two best centers in the league.

Being that Green can only guard one of them at a time, it makes the combination of Cousins and Davis virtually impossible to guard. As seen many times in the past, the Warriors have always struggled filling in the center position. The combination of Cousins and Davis will prove to be too heavy and lengthy for the Warriors small ball.

Not only are Cousins and Davis true centers, they are skilled in multiple areas of their game. Both can shoot free throws and are threats from the perimeter. Not to mention, they both make up for their weaknesses. Cousins is a selfless inside presence who can distribute through his unprecedented passing abilities.

Davis, on the other hand, picks up the slack on the defensive end with his premier shot blocking ability. Both are dominant basketball players who make everyone around them better.

Many will argue that it is too early to say that the combination of Cousins and Davis will work, seeing as they have yet to play 10 games together. Others will say Cousins could leave for free agency after the season. However, we are not looking at the negative scenarios of this situation. We are looking at the untapped potential they have to grow as a duo.

If the Pelicans staff can integrate Cousins and Davis into one fluid motion offense and surround them with shooters and a decent bench, then they can be title contenders.

The new twin towers in New Orleans have the potential to be the greatest big man duo since Hall of Famers Tim Duncan and David Robinson played together on the 1999-2000 San Antonio Spurs. But the scary part about a Cousins and Davis duo is that they have both not reached their prime.