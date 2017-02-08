The student news site of Skyline College.
Filed under Baseball, Showcase, Sports

Skyline’s baseball team grind out close games to start the season

Kevin Perez, TSV Digital EditorFebruary 8, 2017 • 89 viewsLeave a Comment

Ray Falk pitches the ball against Cosumnes River College on Feb. 4, at Skyline College. Photo credit: Mark Magat

Mark Magat

Mark Magat

Ray Falk pitches the ball against Cosumnes River College on Feb. 4, at Skyline College. Photo credit: Mark Magat

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Skyline’s baseball team toughs out wins during the first five games of the season.

Since being blown out 0-6 in the opening game against Fresno City College on Jan. 27, Skyline has battled through some tough games. The team sits on a 3-2 record and they’re impressing fans by winning close games.

After redeeming their loss against Fresno City College with a 3-1, Skyline went on to win their series against Cosumnes River College. The team won two close games to start off the series before losing the final game 4-8.

Head coach Dino Nomicos has high expectations for the Trojans this season, as the talent on the team is something that hasn’t been seen in a while.

“This is one of the best teams we’ve had in [the last] 10 years here,” Head coach Nomicos said.

Chet Silveria currently leads the North Coast-Pacific in home runs with a total of two runs across five games. Ramon Enriquez and Ryan McSwain join the list with each registering one home run.

Infielder Aaron Albaum leads the team and is ranked second in the North Coast-Pacific with five RBIs.

The pitching crew has been steady so far this season. Cole Watts leads the crew with eight strikeouts and two saved games.

There have been some tough games to the start of the season, but the team has answered the challenge as they look forward to taking the next step and making it to the playoffs.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA
*

Other stories filed under Baseball

Skyline stuns high ranking team in the state
Skyline stuns high ranking team in the state
Trojans fight final war but fall short

High hopes of ending on a positive note faltered when the Skyline Trojans locked in their final game against the Cabrillo Seahawks and ended the seaso...

Trojans clear the bases for Cañada’s Colts
Trojans clear the bases for Cañada’s Colts
Trojans silence the Panthers with a win
Trojans silence the Panthers with a win
Cabrillo Seahawks one swoop away from sweeping Skyline
Cabrillo Seahawks one swoop away from sweeping Skyline

Other stories filed under Showcase

Skyline wrestling impresses at regionals

Skyline wrestling had a strong showing in regionals and is now headed to the state tournament. The program has found late success this season, barr...

Skyline women’s basketball winter break round up
Skyline women’s basketball winter break round up
Threading the line between sports and politics
Threading the line between sports and politics
Rent books to not break the bank
Rent books to not break the bank
Skyline stuns high ranking team in the state
Skyline stuns high ranking team in the state
  • Skyline’s baseball team grind out close games to start the season

    Baseball

    Skyline stuns high ranking team in the state

  • Baseball

    Trojans fight final war but fall short

  • Skyline’s baseball team grind out close games to start the season

    Baseball

    Trojans clear the bases for Cañada’s Colts

  • Skyline’s baseball team grind out close games to start the season

    Baseball

    Trojans silence the Panthers with a win

  • Skyline’s baseball team grind out close games to start the season

    Baseball

    Cabrillo Seahawks one swoop away from sweeping Skyline

  • Skyline’s baseball team grind out close games to start the season

    Baseball

    Skyline baseball falters in war of attrition against Cañada College

  • Skyline’s baseball team grind out close games to start the season

    Baseball

    Skyline Trojans tie City College Rams in rainy affair

  • Baseball

    Skyline baseball search for momentum in loss to Chabot College

  • Skyline’s baseball team grind out close games to start the season

    Baseball

    Skyline struggles against City College of San Francisco in late innings

  • Baseball

    Skyline summer news

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Skyline’s baseball team grind out close games to start the season