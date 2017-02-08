Showcase, Sports Filed under Baseball

Skyline’s baseball team grind out close games to start the season

Ray Falk pitches the ball against Cosumnes River College on Feb. 4, at Skyline College. Photo credit: Mark Magat

Skyline’s baseball team toughs out wins during the first five games of the season.

Since being blown out 0-6 in the opening game against Fresno City College on Jan. 27, Skyline has battled through some tough games. The team sits on a 3-2 record and they’re impressing fans by winning close games.

After redeeming their loss against Fresno City College with a 3-1, Skyline went on to win their series against Cosumnes River College. The team won two close games to start off the series before losing the final game 4-8.

Head coach Dino Nomicos has high expectations for the Trojans this season, as the talent on the team is something that hasn’t been seen in a while.

“This is one of the best teams we’ve had in [the last] 10 years here,” Head coach Nomicos said.

Chet Silveria currently leads the North Coast-Pacific in home runs with a total of two runs across five games. Ramon Enriquez and Ryan McSwain join the list with each registering one home run.

Infielder Aaron Albaum leads the team and is ranked second in the North Coast-Pacific with five RBIs.

The pitching crew has been steady so far this season. Cole Watts leads the crew with eight strikeouts and two saved games.

There have been some tough games to the start of the season, but the team has answered the challenge as they look forward to taking the next step and making it to the playoffs.