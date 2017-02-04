The student news site of Skyline College.
Skyline women’s basketball winter break round up

Shamal Prasad, TSV Staff WriterFebruary 4, 2017 • 49 viewsLeave a Comment

While students were recovering from the fall semester, the women’s basketball team were hard at work.

Skyline Women’s basketball are holding onto a 12-9 record as they get ready for their last six games of the 2016-2017 season.

Despite throwing away both games in mid-December against Sierra (75-47) and Laney Colleges (72-45) during the Golden Gate Classic tournament, the Trojans were able to obtain a win against Mission College (66-54).

In the days leading up to the beginning of the new year, the team hit the road and participated in the Colleen Riley Holiday Invitational tournament where they played teams from Southern California.

They played a close first game of the tournament against Long Beach Community College, where they lost by four points but were able to snag wins against LA Pierce and Cerritos College respectively.

In game five of the tournament, Skyline defeated LA Pierce (68-37) by 31 points. Veronica Akolo was the highest scorer of the game and put a total of 14 points on the board. Arianna Sheehy’s three steals during the game certainly helped the team gain a win.

After playing L.A. Pierce, the Trojans advanced to the Consolation Championship game where they faced Cerritos College and won the championship against the Falcons (55-38).

Skyline had an impressive 64 percent field goals made average compared to Cerrito’s 28 percent average. Alexis Clark helped the team with nine exciting rebounds during the game.

The first two games of January were a little rocky, suffering two losses against City College of San Francisco ((68-56) and Chabot Colleges (70-61). But they were able to bounce back from the games where they won their next four games.

In a close, yet victorious game against San Jose City College (75-62); Victoria Langi scored an outstanding 30 points, practically doubling her average of 15 points a game. Charme Noordzee trailed not too far behind Langi with 18 points.

The Trojans are averaging 61 points a game as Langi is the team’s leading scorer who currently averages almost 16 points a game with a free-throw percentage of 59 percent.

Skyline’s next game will be against Chabot College at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

