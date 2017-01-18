Men’s basketball ends winter break with winning record

Skyline men’s basketball enter the spring semester with a winning record in a tight Coast-North conference.

The team currently sits on a 10-8 record after successfully hosting a tournament before the break. The team finished December with four wins out of six scheduled contest, while dropping two games to start off the new year.

Skyline found success in their hosted tournament in early December defeating Gavilan College and Siskiyous College before losing in the finals against Las Positas College. The team rebounded from their finals loss beating Monterey College, and West Valley College to end December.

January has started off rocky with two losses againt Conference leader City College of San Francisco and last place Chabot College before defeating Ohlone College on January 13.

Skyline currently averages 70 points per game with an efficient offense shooting about 50 percent from the field while 40 percent from the 3-point line.

The team’s lead guards are Justin Gutang and Antonio Hughes who currently sit as the fifth and sixth leading scorers in the conference.

The team looks to open the new semester with a win when they travel to Foothill College on January 18 before their home game against Cañada College.