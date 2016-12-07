Must see stoner movies

Marijuana culture is highly prevalent in the media, especially in music and movies. There are countless movies that focus on the green bud. Most movies are comedies that follow the misadventures of their stoner protagonists. There are so many of these movies that the sub-genre “stoner comedy” was born.

Whether you indulge in the high or are merely fascinated by the “weed” culture, here are ten comedies that will titillate your funny-bone, high or not.

“Fast times at Ridgemont High” (1982)

This is the only movie on this list not considered a stoner comedy. “Fast times at Ridgemont High” is a cult classic comedy with two subplots that revolve around the characters Sean Penn and Judge Reinhold play. Although this movie is not considered a stoner comedy, it has a lot of references to marijuana thanks to Penn’s character. This movie stays funny while subtly giving a lesson to the audience.

“The Big Lebowski” (1998)

A stoner comedy that initially received negative reviews and slowly gained cult status, aging like a fine wine. “The Big Lebowski” is a comedy about a middle aged slacker, self-titled “The Dude,” played by Jeff Bridges. It’s a funny movie that pokes at middle-aged people who have yet to accomplish anything in their life. I guess you can say it is an “high” opener to some people.

“Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle” (2004)

The most ethnically diverse movie on this list starring John Cho and Kal Penn, who are Korean-American and Indian-American respectively. “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle” spun-off two other movies with similar misadventures all relating to smoking. A hilarious series that will make you forget you’ve been sitting around for about five hours watching a movie and chillin’. You may find yourself with the munchies after this one, though.

“Up in Smoke” (1978)

The movie that is credited for starting the stoner genre, “Up in Smoke” stars the famous weed smoking comedy duo, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong. “Up in Smoke” is a major cult classic that continues to influence stoner comedies to this day. Although it initially got mixed reviews, like the “The Big Lebowski,” it is a cornerstone of comedy today. It’s a movie that probably had your parents laughing, and will definitely make you laugh too.

“Pineapple Express” (2008)

Probably one of the most popular stoner comedies on this list, especially among the millennials. The movie stars comedy duo James Franco and Seth Rogen, who are considered the modern day Cheech and Chong. However, what differentiates Franco and Rogen from other duos is their chemistry on and off the screen. Beyond them, “Pineapple Express” references weed so much they named a strain after it. It’s a hilarious comedy that will have you laughing so much you’ll think you’re high, unless you already are.

“This is the End” (2013)

Another movie from Franco and Rogen. Not only did “This is the End” focus on the duo, but also showcased their whole gang of pot smoking actors, like Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride and Craig Robinson. Their chemistry as a group is hysterical. This movie is nothing but cameo after cameo, but it doesn’t feel like it is just thrown in the movie, they add a lot of personality. And of course, this movie had an exorbitant amount of weed, otherwise it wouldn’t be a stoner comedy.

“Ted” (2012)

“Ted” is a movie about the misadventures of 35-year-old John Bennet, played by Mark Wahlberg, and his best friend Ted, a living teddy bear voiced by Seth MacFarlane. Although it seems like it follows the formula of “two smoking buds,” it changes it up a bit with Ted not being a person. It’s a funny, fresh new take, on the stoner comedy genre that will really tap into your childhood if you had a stuffed animal you were closely attached to as a child.

“Dude where’s my car?” (2000)

Have you ever seen something so bad it’s good? Well “Dude where’s my car?” is kind of like that, it’s so bad you can’t help but laugh about how bad it is. The general consensus of this movie was negative. Most movies on this list got negative reviews, but this takes the cake. So why is this movie on the list? Because it truly is so bad that it’s good. You will laugh at how terrible the acting, jokes, setting, and story are. It’s chaotically funny, and will make you laugh.

“Half Baked” (1998)

A stoner comedy starring Dave Chappelle, need I say more? Fine, Dave Chappelle is in it, do yourself a favor and go watch it.

“How High” (2001)

Like practically all movies on this list, this is a misadventure of two stoner best friends. “How High” stars Method Man and Redman, both rappers that have dabbled in acting. The plot is simple, but the jokes are funny and the references are on point.