The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Audio, Multimedia, Podcast, Showcase, Three Unqualified People

Three Unqualified People: Episode 35

Will Nacouzi, Kevin Perez, and Blynn BeltranMarch 10, 2017 • 20 viewsLeave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Welcome to another weekly podcast and the first one for the Spring 2017 semester. This week we talk about various news concerning colleges and the country! So here is the list of stories that we talk about:

  1. Skyline converts single use bathrooms
  2. Mary Gutierrez
  3. Ken Sherwood
  4. Season pass Resident Evil 7
  5. Nintendo Switch
  6. NBA

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Audio

The Drowsy Chaperone: Interview with Erin Perry
The Drowsy Chaperone: Interview with Erin Perry
The lunch that rocked

It was a beautiful, sunny Monday. Somewhere someone was playing a ukulele and singing……. You could hear it as you were walking down the stairs ...

TSV Gaming and Tech Podcast: Episode 10
TSV Gaming and Tech Podcast: Episode 10
Skyline College Holiday Bling Vendor Fair
Skyline College Holiday Bling Vendor Fair
Massage therapy student gain experience

This is an audio piece from Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015 during the Skyline College Health Fair. ...

Other stories filed under Multimedia

Gaming and Tech podcast
Gaming and Tech podcast
Skyline News Weekly Update: Monday, Feb. 19, 2017
Skyline News Weekly Update: Monday, Feb. 19, 2017
Skyline College Choir Christmas Show
Skyline College Choir Christmas Show
Sports Cast: Raiders and MVP Race
Sports Cast: Raiders and MVP Race
Gamescape keeping the table top community strong
Gamescape keeping the table top community strong
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 35

    Gaming and Tech Podcast

    Gaming and Tech podcast

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 35

    Campus News

    Skyline students meet second Vice President of Instruction candidate at forum

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 35

    Artistic license

    Artistic License: Robberies in America

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 35

    Campus News

    Skyline College converts single-use restrooms to all-gender restrooms

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 35

    Baseball

    Skyline beats De Anza college in a defensive battle

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 35

    Focal Point

    Jonesing for Dunkin’ Donuts

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 35

    Campus News

    First of two candidates for Vice President of Instruction holds forum

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 35

    Basketball

    Victoria Langi’s hot shooting night leads Skyline against San Jose City College

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 35

    Focal Point

    Ghost Warrior’s beta is plagued by game-breaking problems

  • Three Unqualified People: Episode 35

    Baseball

    Skyline baseball explode for a 14 run game against Shasta College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Three Unqualified People: Episode 35