Three Unqualified People: Episode 35
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Welcome to another weekly podcast and the first one for the Spring 2017 semester. This week we talk about various news concerning colleges and the country! So here is the list of stories that we talk about:
- Skyline converts single use bathrooms
- Mary Gutierrez
- Ken Sherwood
- Season pass Resident Evil 7
- Nintendo Switch
- NBA
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.