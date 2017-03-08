The student news site of Skyline College.

Gaming and Tech podcast

Blynn Beltran, TSV Multimedia Editor
March 8, 2017

On this season premiere, we talk about the Nintendo Switch as well as the new Zelda!

Editor and Host: Blynn Beltran

Co-host: Jose Patron

Social Media:

https://twitter.com/Blynnja
https://www.facebook.com/Blynnjameister/
https://www.facebook.com/gamingandtechpodcast/

Song:

Reformat Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/–

