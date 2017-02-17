The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Opinions, Showcase, The View From Here

The View from Here: Never been a choice

Gregory Ragaza, TSV Editor in ChiefFebruary 17, 2017 • 20 viewsLeave a Comment

Photo credit: William Nacouzi

William Nacouzi

Photo credit: William Nacouzi

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






It’s unfortunate that there are still so many people who believe that being gay is a choice; a lifestyle.

Let me be perfectly clear, it is certainly not a choice. I didn’t get up one day and think to myself: “Wow, wouldn’t it be grand if I was gay? It’s all the rage with us millennials.”

All sarcasm and jokes aside, why would people choose to be part of a minority where you will be persecuted, shunned, and in extreme cases, killed for being who you are?

That list is only a small portion of what the LGBT community has to deal with, in and out of the closet. So many differing opinions telling you who you ought to be versus who you are is the icing on top of an existential crisis cake.

Your mind becomes a battlefield between strong morals that either society or religion has brought upon you. So, you end up repressing who you are because you don’t want to be labeled something people will ridicule, abhor, or both.

“Coming out of the closet” is not choice. It is a realization in which the individual has, against all resistance, finally accepted who they are. It’s a metaphor for some sort of metamorphosis, the closet being a cocoon where one is simultaneously hiding and morphing into who they are. While some come out of the cocoon ready to take on the world with a renewed self-confidence, others never see the light of day on who they could become because the fear of being ostracized is too strong.

No matter how much the LGBT community will cry out and say “we are born this way,” the opposition will push back harder saying it is a choice, lifestyle or mental disease. Although none of those arguments are substantiated with facts, neither does the argument for the LGBT community.

According to The Atlantic, research was done by the University of California, Los Angeles, to find a “gay gene” in homosexual men. However, their research was quickly criticized because the results were not reliable or reproducible.

Does this spell certain doom for the LGBT community? Of course not. It does give fuel to those who believe that being gay is a choice, lifestyle or mental disease. Even if there was a “gay gene,” there will still be people against homosexuality because it doesn’t align with their religious beliefs.

What the LGBT community can do now is to continue to fight for equality, and clutch onto dear hope that we will one day be accepted by everyone with little to no resistance as to why we are the way we are.

The only choice I see being made is the choice to be ignorant, intolerant and homophobic.

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Opinions

Additional security measures will help evening classes feel safer

Campus Security does a great job making Skyline safe, but when night classes start, their presence is not as strong. The Board of Trustees held an ...

Finding Peace in a Sanctuary City
Finding Peace in a Sanctuary City
Left radicals move towards Fascism

As a conservative living in the Bay Area, I have learned that free speech is not free for me, or people like me. My political remarks are often met by...

Artistic License: #alternativefacts
Artistic License: #alternativefacts
Pro-balance

I am neither pro-life nor pro-choice. I simply believe that the government has no authority regulating individual lives or pushing their agenda into p...

Other stories filed under Showcase

“Fifty Shades” of inaccuracy
“Fifty Shades” of inaccuracy
Finding Peace in a Sanctuary City
Finding Peace in a Sanctuary City
The “13th” reveals hidden reality for people of color
The “13th” reveals hidden reality for people of color
Skyline’s baseball team grind out close games to start the season
Skyline’s baseball team grind out close games to start the season
Skyline wrestling impresses at regionals

Skyline wrestling had a strong showing in regionals and is now headed to the state tournament. The program has found late success this season, barr...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • The View from Here: Never been a choice

    Focal Point

    “Fifty Shades” of inaccuracy

  • The View from Here: Never been a choice

    Opinions

    Finding Peace in a Sanctuary City

  • The View from Here: Never been a choice

    Campus News

    The “13th” reveals hidden reality for people of color

  • The View from Here: Never been a choice

    Baseball

    Skyline’s baseball team grind out close games to start the season

  • Sports

    Skyline wrestling impresses at regionals

  • The View from Here: Never been a choice

    Basketball

    Skyline women’s basketball winter break round up

  • The View from Here: Never been a choice

    Sports

    Threading the line between sports and politics

  • The View from Here: Never been a choice

    Opinions

    Rent books to not break the bank

  • The View from Here: Never been a choice

    Baseball

    Skyline stuns high ranking team in the state

  • The View from Here: Never been a choice

    Opinions

    The View from Here: Let’s move towards unity

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
The View from Here: Never been a choice