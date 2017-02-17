The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

“Fifty Shades” of inaccuracy

Adreana Estigoy, TSV Focal Point EditorFebruary 17, 2017 • 22 viewsLeave a Comment

DAKOTA JOHNSON returns as Anastasia Steele in "Fifty Shades Darker," the second chapter based on the worldwide bestselling “Fifty Shades” phenomenon. Expanding upon events set in motion in 2015’s blockbuster film that grossed more than $560 million globally, the new installment arrives for Valentine’s Day and invites you to slip into something a shade darker. Photo credit: Doane Gregory
DAKOTA JOHNSON returns as Anastasia Steele in

Looking for a romantic movie to see? Watch the newest installation of the Fifty Shades Trilogy, “Fifty Shades Darker.”

“Fifty Shades Darker” starts directly where Grey left off. Starring Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele (or Ana, as she’s been nicknamed), “Fifty Shades Darker” goes further into the fold by exploring the man behind the mask. Fresh out of college, the protagonist Ana navigates her tumultuous relationship with the 27-year-old billionaire Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan, in a relationship tug-of-war, as well as focusing on her budding literary career.

I recommend seeing the previous movie, “Fifty Shades of Grey” for context, because there is a lot of backstory that will be lost if you see “Fifty Shades Darker” without it. The series also had a director change, switching out Sam Taylor-Johnson for James Foley, directly accounting for a snappier soundtrack and more frequent, risqué scenes. And amid the single-minded flashiness of the film, it still does its job of entertaining die-hard fans and first-time viewers alike.

While flashy and lit-up for the big screen, it is not accurate. It is more inspired than factual, misleading in its representation of BDSM practices. “Fifty Shades Darker” is also like this and first-time viewers might get the wrong idea.

“Fifty Shades Darker” was better than “Fifty Shades of Grey” because it had better pacing and character development, along with the introduction of new characters, Jack and Ms. Jones. Characters were more alive and vibrant, making them easier to relate to as well as humanizing them better than the first film did.

Overall, “Fifty Shades Darker” is a decent movie. It’s a good date movie to compromise on because it’s not a direct chick-flick. It has elements of a thriller while still maintaining its romantic theme. It’s raunchy and sexy. It’s also a perfect flick to see for some eye candy with your friends on girls night. Not for the faint of heart, it is rated R and contains a lot of gratuitous sex so don’t take your conservative mother with you to see this film as a bonding experience. And if you’re looking for an intellectual movie, this isn’t it. As long as you know what you’re in for, you won’t be disappointed.

 

“Fifty Shades” of inaccuracy